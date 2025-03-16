Menu

Canada

U.S. could sign individual trade deals after Trump’s tariffs kick in: Rubio

By David Ljunggren Reuters
Posted March 16, 2025 11:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'US-Canada trade war: Marco Rubio visit and nearing meeting sparks optimism, Chamber of Commerce says'
US-Canada trade war: Marco Rubio visit and nearing meeting sparks optimism, Chamber of Commerce says
WATCH ABOVE: US-Canada trade war: Marco Rubio visit and nearing meeting sparks optimism, Chamber of Commerce says
Once the United States has imposed tariffs on its major trading partners it could engage in bilateral talks with countries on new trade arrangements, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to slap a 200 per cent tariff on wine, cognac and other alcohol imports from Europe, opening a new front in a global trade war that has roiled financial markets and raised recession fears.

Rubio said the United States would retaliate against nations that had imposed tariffs on it.

Click to play video: 'Rubio defends Trump’s 51st state rhetoric while on Canadian soil'
Rubio defends Trump’s 51st state rhetoric while on Canadian soil

“This is global. It’s not against Canada, it’s not against Mexico, it’s not against the EU, it’s everybody,” he told the CBS show “Face the Nation.”

“And then, from that new baseline of fairness and reciprocity, we will engage – potentially – in bilateral negotiations with countries around the world on new trade arrangements that make sense for both sides,” he continued.

Rubio, who did not give details of what the new deals could look like, said the United States would “reset the baseline” to ensure it was treated fairly.

“We don’t like the status quo. We are going to set a new status quo, and then we can negotiate something, if they (other nations) want to,” he said. “What we have now cannot continue.”

© 2025 Reuters

