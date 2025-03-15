Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney’s first foreign visit as PM will be to U.K., France

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2025 11:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mark Carney sworn in and scraps consumer carbon pricing on same day'
Mark Carney sworn in and scraps consumer carbon pricing on same day
WATCH ABOVE: Mark Carney sworn in and scraps consumer carbon pricing on same day
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mark Carney will make his first foray on the world stage as Canada’s 24th prime minister on a trip to France and the U.K. in coming days.

He has no plan yet to visit the United States.

Carney says he was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for visits to reinforce historical relationships and discuss trade and security.

Click to play video: 'Carney’s new cabinet includes six Quebecers'
Carney’s new cabinet includes six Quebecers
Trending Now

Carney says he looks forward to speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump at the “appropriate moment.”

Story continues below advertisement

He was sworn in to succeed Justin Trudeau at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday, along with a leaner Liberal cabinet as an election call is expected soon.

In his first press conference as prime minister, Carney said his government will focus on growing the economy, making life more affordable and making the country more secure.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices