Crime

Manitoba woman charged in fatal Norway House stabbing: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP say 2024 has been the bloodiest year on record, with the province setting a grim record of 56 homicides to date. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 12, 2024
Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing in Norway House earlier this month.

Police were called to the local hospital on March 9, where they learned a 43-year-old man who had been admitted earlier that morning had died from injuries after having been stabbed.

RCMP arrested Melissa Menow, 30, of Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, on Thursday. She faces a second-degree murder charge and remains in custody. Police say no further arrests are expected.

