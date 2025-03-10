Norway House murder investigation underway after fatal stabbing: Manitoba RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Norway House, Man., are investigating a homicide after a man died in hospital from a stab wound Sunday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the hospital and learned the stabbing had taken place on a nearby road, and that the victim, 43, died of his injuries just before 6 a.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norway House RCMP detachment at 204-359-6483 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-22-8477.

Police continue to investigate, with the help of the Mounties’ major crime services and forensic investigators.