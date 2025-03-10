Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Norway House murder investigation underway after fatal stabbing: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say'
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP say 2024 has been the bloodiest year on record, with the province setting a grim record of 56 homicides to date. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Norway House, Man., are investigating a homicide after a man died in hospital from a stab wound Sunday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the hospital and learned the stabbing had taken place on a nearby road, and that the victim, 43, died of his injuries just before 6 a.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norway House RCMP detachment at 204-359-6483 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-22-8477.

Police continue to investigate, with the help of the Mounties’ major crime services and forensic investigators.

Click to play video: 'Polo Park stabbing reaction'
Polo Park stabbing reaction
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices