Norway House murder investigation underway after fatal stabbing: Manitoba RCMP

Police in Norway House, Man., are investigating a homicide after a man died in hospital from a stab wound Sunday morning.
Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the hospital and learned the stabbing had taken place on a nearby road, and that the victim, 43, died of his injuries just before 6 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Norway House RCMP detachment at 204-359-6483 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-22-8477.
Police continue to investigate, with the help of the Mounties’ major crime services and forensic investigators.
