Canada

Jordan’s Principle ‘not a suggestion,’ AMC grand chief says in call for full implementation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
RELATED: Sweeping changes to Jordan’s Principle have been made just days after Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said it was no longer operating “within the spirit” it was created. – Feb 12, 2025
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) says it wants the federal government to end its ongoing neglect and systemic failures when it comes to First Nations children.

On Friday, AMC called for the full implementation of Jordan’s Principle, after concerns earlier this year that the program was being abused.

Jordan’s Principle ensures First Nations children get programs, services and supports when they need them and not be caught in jurisdictional wrangling.

“Jordan’s Principle is not a suggestion. It is not a courtesy. It is a commitment—a legal and moral one,” said Grand Chief Kyra Wilson in a statement Friday.

“Canada cannot continue to break this promise while pretending it’s honouring it. Every time a child is denied care, it is a breach of that commitment. It is a betrayal to our Nations. And we will not stand for it.”

AMC said that promise continues to be broken on a daily basis, and that First Nations kids continue to be saddled with delays when it comes to critical programs and supports.

“We are witnessing history repeat itself. The same colonial systems that harmed generations before are now rebranded and repackaged—but the impact is the same: harm, denial, and loss,” Wilson said.

“We are not here to ask politely anymore. We are here to demand justice, accountability, and action.”

Since concerns were initially raised, Indigenous Services Canada’s website was updated to clarify what will not be funded.

