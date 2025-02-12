Menu

Canada

Jordan’s Principle to no longer fund vacations, elite sports, new homes

  • Changes come amid complaints of abuse and mismanagement
  • Indigenous Services Minister says will boost confidence in program's integrity
  • Claims soared 367% in a year
  • $9-billion has been spent on claims since 2016
By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 2:34 pm
2 min read
Jordan's Principle guidelines have been updated by Indigenous Services Canada in response to a 367% increase in funding amid complaints that the program is abused and mismanaged.
Jordan's Principle guidelines have been updated by Indigenous Services Canada in response to a 367% increase in funding amid complaints that the program is abused and mismanaged. First Nations Child & Family Caring Society
Sweeping changes to Jordan’s Principle have been made just days after Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said it was no longer operating “within the spirit” it was created.

The ministry’s website has been updated to clarify what will not be funded, and the list itself suggests critics were right when they sounded the alarm that the program was being abused and mismanaged.

The purchase or construction of a home, vacations, elite sport training, new furniture, private schools and vehicles are among the items that won’t be funded.

Indigenous Services Canada also reiterates what the fund is intended for — to “help with a wide range of health, social and educational needs, including the unique needs that First Nations Two-Spirit and LGBTQQIA children and youth and those with disabilities.”

In a Jan. 28 social media post viewed more than 93,000 times, Ernest Anderson expressed concern that Jordan’s Principle, named after his late son, is being mismanaged and abused. View image in full screen
In a Jan. 28 social media post viewed more than 93,000 times, Ernest Anderson expressed concern that Jordan’s Principle, named after his late son, is being mismanaged and abused. Facebook

This comes after Ernest Anderson, the father of Jordan River Anderson, for whom the fund was named, took to social media asking Canadians to “stand up with us” in demanding a probe into how Jordan’s Principle was being abused, calling it an insult to his son’s legacy.

Jordan River Anderson died of multiple disabilities in a Winnipeg hospital in 2005 as the federal and provincial governments fought over who should pay for his care at home. The House of Commons passed Jordan’s Principle to ensure First Nations children would get programs, services and supports when they need them and not be caught in jurisdictional wrangling.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The boy’s legacy is Jordan’s Principle, which was to ensure that on-reserve First Nations children get their health, social and educational needs met the same as off-reserve and non-Indigenous children.

The father of Jordan River Anderson is calling on Canadians to demand a probe of Jordan’s Principle View image in full screen
The father of Jordan River Anderson is calling on Canadians to demand a probe of Jordan’s Principle. Jordan's Principle Family / Facebook

Weeks after Anderson spoke out, Hajdu said changes were happening to return the initiative to its original intent.

“It’s also time for the program to refine itself so that it can be run in an efficient way, so that it can be run in a way that people have confidence in its integrity,” Hajdu says.

Almost $9 billion has been spent on products, services and supports for First Nations children since 2016 and the volume of applications has “grown at an extremely fast pace” she says, to nearly three million funding requests approved in 2023-24 — a 367-per cent increase over the previous year.

Eilleen Lynxleg of Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve, 440 km northeast of Winnipeg, is a grandmother who has long been calling for an investigation into how Jordan’s Principle offices in First Nations communities spend money.

“I’m glad that it’s stricter and only allowing what’s required for specific needs,” Lynxleg says. “I still want an investigation, though.”

Ernest Anderson could not be reached for comment on the updated guidelines.

Click to play video: 'Jordan’s Principle claims soar 367% and ‘not within the spirit’ of why it was created: Indigenous Services minister'
Jordan’s Principle claims soar 367% and ‘not within the spirit’ of why it was created: Indigenous Services minister
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

