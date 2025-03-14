Read Mark Carney’s first remarks as prime minister

Send this page to someone via email

Mark Carney has been sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister just five days after taking the reins of the federal Liberal Party from Justin Trudeau, who had announced his plans to resign in January.

Carney now enters a political landscape without a seat in the House of Commons as he’s set to lead a government trying to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has launched a trade war against Canada.

As he headed into his swearing-in ceremony, Carney said he and his new cabinet were “going to get straight to work,” adding they were a “very focused government.”

A total of 24 people were sworn in, Carney included, with 23 ministers set to serve with him.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Carney delivered his first remarks as prime minister of Canada.

Here’s a transcript of his English remarks:

Mark Carney:

Hello, everyone. It is my honour to respond to the Governor General’s request that I form a government, and it’s a solemn duty to serve as prime minister at this time of great consequence for our country.

The ceremony we just witnessed reflects the wonder of a country built on the bedrock of three peoples: Indigenous, French and British. The opening and closing prayers evoke the original stewards of this land to remind us of the deep roots from which we grow and underscore the values to which we aspire. The office of the Governor General links us through the Crown and across time to Canada’s proud British heritage.

On these foundations, Canadians have built a dynamic nation that celebrates its diversity, that cares for the vulnerable in society and that always strives for a better tomorrow.

Canada’s new government is changing how we work, so we can deliver better results faster to all Canadians. We have new ministers with new ideas, ready to respond to new threats and to seize new opportunities.

Canada’s new government is focused on the things that matter most to Canadians: growing more higher-paying jobs, improving affordability and making Canada more secure. Canada’s new government will be action-oriented, driven by a smaller but highly experienced team made to meet the moment we are in.

Our leaner cabinet will focus on two priorities in particular.

First, protecting Canadian workers and their families in the face of unjustified foreign trade actions.

And second, growing this great country by putting more money in Canadians’ pockets, by ensuring the government spends less, so Canada can invest more, by building millions of homes, by making Canada a superpower in both conventional and clean energy, by creating new trade corridors with reliable partners, and by forging one Canadian economy out of 13.

We will relentlessly pursue this positive agenda because Canadians know that negativity isn’t strength.

They know that negativity won’t pay the rent or the mortgage.

The negativity won’t bring down the price of groceries.

Negativity won’t win a trade war.

We know that by building together, we can give ourselves far more than anyone else can take away.

Our country is Canada strong.

Our government is united and strong, and we will immediately get to work with our first cabinet meeting, as soon as I respond to a few of your questions.

Thank you very much.