Canada

Canada’s Wonderland scrapping popular 20-year-old rollercoaster ahead of 2025 season

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 10:24 am
A sign for Canada's Wonderland. View image in full screen
A sign for Canada's Wonderland. Global News File
Canada’s Wonderland said it will be removing a longtime fan-favourite rollercoaster from its roster ahead of its park reopening for 2025.

The amusement park located in Vaughan, Ont., said Time Warp rollercoaster is “being retired” and will be taken out before the park opens in May for the summer season.

The ride, initially known as Tomb Raider: The Ride, first opened in 2004. It gave more than 9.3 million rides since its inception.

The 20-year flying rollercoaster attraction would put riders positioned face-down to simulate the sensation of flight, the amusement park said.

They said plans for the area once the ride is removed have not yet been announced.

Canada’s Wonderland is set to reopen May 8.

The amusement park previously announced a new dual-rollercoaster called AlpenFury is coming to Canada’s Wonderland for the 2025 season and it promises it will be “the longest, tallest and fastest launch roller coaster” in the country.

“It will feature a thrilling launch inside Wonder Mountain that will propel you vertically out its summit, 50 metres into the sky before hurtling you through the twists and turns of nine breathtaking inversions — the most inversions for a launch coaster in North America,” Canada’s Wonderland said in a press release.

