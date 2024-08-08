New ‘dual-launch’ rollercoaster coming to Canada’s Wonderland in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

A new rollercoaster is coming to Canada’s Wonderland next year and the theme park is promising it will be “the longest, tallest and fastest launch roller coaster” in the country.

The coaster, called AlpenFury, was unveiled Thursday and is a dual-launch rollercoaster that reaches top speeds of 115 km/h.

“It will feature a thrilling launch inside Wonder Mountain that will propel you vertically out its summit, 50 metres into the sky before hurtling you through the twists and turns of nine breathtaking inversions — the most inversions for a launch coaster in North America,” Canada’s Wonderland said in a press release.

The length of the track is around 1,000 metres. It can hold 18 passengers and the ride lasts about 1 minute and 20 seconds.

Canada’s Wonderland said the ride will come to the Vaughan, Ont., theme park in 2025, although an exact date for its opening to guests was not provided.

