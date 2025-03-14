Transitional skincare essentials for radiant skin

Send this page to someone via email

With the shift in temperature, your skin might be craving a little extra moisture to shake off the dryness from the colder months. Whether it’s lighter, gel-based moisturizers that give you hydration without weighing you down, gentle exfoliants that help slough off that dry skin, or light therapy for maximum rejuvenation, spring is the perfect time for a skincare refresh. And of course, don’t forget SPF to protect against those sun rays that are starting to shine a little brighter! Read on for the best transitional skincare products to keep your skin happy and glowing this season.

Tatcha The Dewy Serum If you’re looking to get a spring glow, The Dewy Serum from Tatcha will be your holy grail. With plumping hyaluronic acid and moisture-locking squalane, this staple is the perfect moisturizer for intense hydration and a dewy, radiant finish. $120 on Amazon

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask: Series 2 Turn back time with this easy-to-use mask, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin glowing and youthful using advanced light therapy. It rejuvenates and smoothes your skin with just 10 minutes a day. $639 at Currentbody

L'Oréal Paris Bright Reveal SPF 50 Lotion It’s vital to wear sunscreen all-year round, but as springtime approaches, it’s time to really amp up the SPF. This lightweight option from L’Oréal Paris has SPF 50 and sits comfortably under makeup. $46.49 at Shopper's Drug Mart

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliation is so important for preventing clogged pores, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and allowing your skincare products to absorb better. This Daily Microfoliant from Dermalogica has a rice-based formula that activates with water, blending papain, salicylic acid, and rice enzymes to leave your skin brighter and smoother. $28 on Amazon

THAYERS Milky Face Toner Help balance your skin’s pH levels after cleansing and prep your skin to absorb moisturizers and serums more effectively with the Milky Face Toner from Thayers. Packed with snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid, these nourishing ingredients will leave your skin feeling as supple as can be. $16.98 on Amazon

Graydon Moon Boost Serum Planet-conscious and responsibly sourced, this velvety-smooth hydrating vitamin serum is packed with nutrient-dense superfood oils and extracts to nourish your skin while giving it a healthy glow. Infused with 7 powerful vitamins, it’s a superfood for your skin, leaving it firmer, more radiant, and protected from the elements—plus, it’s made with love in Canada. $88.96 at Well

Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid As the weather gets warmer, it’s time to ditch the heavy foundations for lighter options. This Skin Tint Blurring Elixir Foundation from Kylie Cosmetics has a breathable, lightweight formula that blurs imperfections while giving your skin a smooth, natural glow. $43 at Shopper's Drug Mart

Teaology Tea Glow Exfoliating Lotion This alcohol-free lotion is your new skincare BFF, tackling blackheads, spots, and excess oil while leaving your skin refreshed and glowing. It exfoliates, brightens, and tightens pores, giving you a smoother, more even complexion you’ll love. $39 at Shopper's Drug Mart

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Get a springtime tan without any of the sun damage with this self tanning foam from Bondi Sands. It’s quick-drying and streak-free, leaving you with a beautiful, natural-looking tan that lasts for days. Your skin will thank you! $26.49 on Amazon

Dove Men + Care Face Lotion Dove Men + Care Face Lotion Hydrate is the perfect way to keep your skin feeling smooth and refreshed all day long. With its lightweight formula, it hydrates and nourishes, leaving your face feeling comfortable and looking your best. $24.09 on Amazon (was $25.35)

