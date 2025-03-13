SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

B.C. taxi company hopes passengers will choose local when needing a ride

By Christa Dao & Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 8:30 pm
1 min read
Local taxi company launches Ride Canadian campaign
A local taxi company is encouraging those who need a rise to also show support for local business amid the tariff turmoil. Christa Dao has more.
B.C.’s taxi industry is calling for riders to think about who they choose when they need a safe ride home.

At Black Top & Checker Cabs, business has dropped more than 55 per cent since ride sharing companies entered the market.

“We’re definitely suffering because of the Uber and Lyft,” Jasbir Nijar, president of Black Top & Checker Cabs said.

The industry is hoping to drive businesses back up with a new campaign called ‘Ride Canadian’, encouraging British Columbians to choose local cabs over other American-based companies.

The campaign comes amid a surge in national pride as Canadians push back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff and sovereignty threats.

The company is also asking the province to put a cap on the size of ride-hailing fleets.

“We have been working with the taxi industry to deal with some of the challenges they’re facing and we’re going to continue doing that,” Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Transportation Minister said.

Uber approved to operate in Victoria, Kelowna
Ride-hailing companies employ British Columbians and drivers hope customers will think about helping domestic companies over U.S. ones.

“We need your support,” Nijjar said.

“We are your local solution.”

