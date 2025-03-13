B.C. taxi company hopes passengers will choose local when needing a ride

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s taxi industry is calling for riders to think about who they choose when they need a safe ride home.

At Black Top & Checker Cabs, business has dropped more than 55 per cent since ride sharing companies entered the market.

“We’re definitely suffering because of the Uber and Lyft,” Jasbir Nijar, president of Black Top & Checker Cabs said.

The industry is hoping to drive businesses back up with a new campaign called ‘Ride Canadian’, encouraging British Columbians to choose local cabs over other American-based companies.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The campaign comes amid a surge in national pride as Canadians push back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff and sovereignty threats.

The company is also asking the province to put a cap on the size of ride-hailing fleets.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been working with the taxi industry to deal with some of the challenges they’re facing and we’re going to continue doing that,” Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Transportation Minister said.

1:59 Uber approved to operate in Victoria, Kelowna

Ride-hailing companies employ British Columbians and drivers hope customers will think about helping domestic companies over U.S. ones.

“We need your support,” Nijjar said.

“We are your local solution.”