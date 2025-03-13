Menu

Sports

Regina golf team gearing up for international tournament

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 6:30 pm
1 min read
For the first in its young three-year history the University of Regina golf club is heading to an international tournament, meeting the team's main goal to start the season.
For the first time in its three-year history, the University of Regina Cougars golf club is heading to the United States to try their luck in an international tournament.

Testing their mettle against international competition was the main goal for the team at the beginning of the season.

The team will head to North Carolina on Friday for the tournament for the tournament put on by NCAA Division III Pfeiffer University.

Jacob Carr has the details in the video above.

