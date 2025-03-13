Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Celebrate Sleep Week with tips and products for better rest

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted March 13, 2025 4:11 pm
1 min read
sleep week, sleep aids, saje, wellness View image in full screen
With these sleep aids, calming lattes, and accessories, you’ll be drifting into a peaceful slumber in no time.
It’s Sleep Week, and if you’ve been tossing and turning lately, I’ve got you covered! With the right sleep aids, calming lattes, accessories, and devices, you can drift into a peaceful slumber in no time. Check out these top products to help you get the restful sleep you truly deserve.

 

Blume Blue Lavender Latte
Sip your way to sweet dreams with this calming Plant-Based Latte Powder—a creamy, delicate blend of lavender and blue spirulina designed to soothe your mind and help you unwind before bed.
$24.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Night Cream
Nothing helps wined you down better than a top-notch nighttime skincare routine. Drift into dreamland while the Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Night Cream works its magic—gently exfoliating, hydrating, and brightening your skin for a radiant morning glow. Wake up to a smoother, more even complexion, as if kissed by the vineyards themselves.
$93.00 at Caudalie

 

AOR Ortho Sleep
Need a little supplement boost to kick the insomnia? This award-winning, comprehensive formula featuring melatonin, GABA, valerian root, L-theanine, and more will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
$35.38 on Amazon

 

Infrared PEMF Mat
Recharge, relax, and recover—the CurrentBody Wellness Infrared PEMF Mat combines healing pulses and infrared heat to soothe muscles, boost circulation, and melt stress away. This high-tech mat revitalizes your body, balances your energy, and helps you wake up feeling refreshed and restored.
$1,839 at Currentbody
Story continues below advertisement

 

Blackout Curtains
You’ll never be rudely awoken by unwanted light again with these bestselling blackout curtains. Made from soft, eco-friendly fabric with triple weave technology, they block out light, reduce noise, and help regulate temperature—giving you the perfect environment for restful sleep and lazy mornings.
$26.99 on Amazon

Night Time Herbal Tea – $24.99

Mushroom Lamp  – $48.09

100% Blackout Sleeping Mask – $19.99

Kim and Pom Spa Day Scented Candle – $24.99

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair – $124.00

 

Sleep Well Restful sleep kit
The Saje Sleep Well Kit includes a selection of plant-based essentials. Tucked inside a chic, eco-friendly pouch, this sleep-loving set is your perfect bedside companion—helping you unwind, relax, and wake up feeling refreshed and restored.
$46 at Saje
Story continues below advertisement

 

100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask
This luxurious 100% Mulberry silk mask is your secret to restful, radiant beauty sleep. With moisturizing, hypoallergenic, and anti-static properties, it keeps your skin soft, hydrated, and protected—minimizing friction, reducing pressure, and helping to smooth fine lines overnight.
$36.6 on Amazon

 

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow
Is your pillow looking more flat than fluff? It might be time for an upgrade! This Casper option is plush on the outside and supportive on the inside. Machine washable and suited for all sleepers.
$60 on Amazon (was $63.4)
More Recommendations

 

Organika Enhanced Collagen Sleep
Beauty sleep, but better! Organika Enhanced Collagen Sleep helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up glowing—thanks to its sleep-supporting, skin-loving blend of collagen, melatonin, and GABA. Simply mix into water or your favourite bedtime drink for a soothing nighttime ritual.
$42.49 at Well
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dreamegg White Noise Machine
Big dreams come in small packages! The Dreamegg Sleep Lite D11 Max is compact yet powerful, offering 21 soothing sounds, a long-lasting battery, and a child-lock for worry-free relaxation—perfect for babies, adults, and on-the-go naps.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

Weighted Blanket
Designed for the perfect balance of weight and breathability, this blanket offers soothing relaxation and temperature control, so you can stay cozy, no matter the season.
$79.9 on Amazon

 

Withings Sleep Tracking Mat & Heart Rate Monitor
The Withings Sleep Tracking Mat tracks your sleep cycles, heart rate, and even your snoring—helping you understand your sleep better. It syncs effortlessly with smart devices like alarms and home systems for a seamless, personalized sleep experience, making it the perfect tool to optimize your sleep and overall well-being.
$169.99 at Best Buy
Story continues below advertisement

 

Sleep Sound White Noise Machine – $31.99

Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99

Ultra-Comfy Reusable Noise-Reducing Earplugs For Sleep – $39.95

Women Kimono Robe – $38.99

More from The Curator
