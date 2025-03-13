Celebrate Sleep Week with tips and products for better rest

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Sleep Week, and if you’ve been tossing and turning lately, I’ve got you covered! With the right sleep aids, calming lattes, accessories, and devices, you can drift into a peaceful slumber in no time. Check out these top products to help you get the restful sleep you truly deserve.

Blume Blue Lavender Latte Sip your way to sweet dreams with this calming Plant-Based Latte Powder—a creamy, delicate blend of lavender and blue spirulina designed to soothe your mind and help you unwind before bed. $24.99 on Amazon

Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Night Cream Nothing helps wined you down better than a top-notch nighttime skincare routine. Drift into dreamland while the Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Night Cream works its magic—gently exfoliating, hydrating, and brightening your skin for a radiant morning glow. Wake up to a smoother, more even complexion, as if kissed by the vineyards themselves. $93.00 at Caudalie

AOR Ortho Sleep Need a little supplement boost to kick the insomnia? This award-winning, comprehensive formula featuring melatonin, GABA, valerian root, L-theanine, and more will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. $35.38 on Amazon

Infrared PEMF Mat Recharge, relax, and recover—the CurrentBody Wellness Infrared PEMF Mat combines healing pulses and infrared heat to soothe muscles, boost circulation, and melt stress away. This high-tech mat revitalizes your body, balances your energy, and helps you wake up feeling refreshed and restored. $1,839 at Currentbody

Blackout Curtains You’ll never be rudely awoken by unwanted light again with these bestselling blackout curtains. Made from soft, eco-friendly fabric with triple weave technology, they block out light, reduce noise, and help regulate temperature—giving you the perfect environment for restful sleep and lazy mornings. $26.99 on Amazon

Sleep Well Restful sleep kit The Saje Sleep Well Kit includes a selection of plant-based essentials. Tucked inside a chic, eco-friendly pouch, this sleep-loving set is your perfect bedside companion—helping you unwind, relax, and wake up feeling refreshed and restored. $46 at Saje

100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask This luxurious 100% Mulberry silk mask is your secret to restful, radiant beauty sleep. With moisturizing, hypoallergenic, and anti-static properties, it keeps your skin soft, hydrated, and protected—minimizing friction, reducing pressure, and helping to smooth fine lines overnight. $36.6 on Amazon

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow Is your pillow looking more flat than fluff? It might be time for an upgrade! This Casper option is plush on the outside and supportive on the inside. Machine washable and suited for all sleepers. $60 on Amazon (was $63.4)

Organika Enhanced Collagen Sleep Beauty sleep, but better! Organika Enhanced Collagen Sleep helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up glowing—thanks to its sleep-supporting, skin-loving blend of collagen, melatonin, and GABA. Simply mix into water or your favourite bedtime drink for a soothing nighttime ritual. $42.49 at Well

Dreamegg White Noise Machine Big dreams come in small packages! The Dreamegg Sleep Lite D11 Max is compact yet powerful, offering 21 soothing sounds, a long-lasting battery, and a child-lock for worry-free relaxation—perfect for babies, adults, and on-the-go naps. $29.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Weighted Blanket Designed for the perfect balance of weight and breathability, this blanket offers soothing relaxation and temperature control, so you can stay cozy, no matter the season. $79.9 on Amazon

Withings Sleep Tracking Mat & Heart Rate Monitor The Withings Sleep Tracking Mat tracks your sleep cycles, heart rate, and even your snoring—helping you understand your sleep better. It syncs effortlessly with smart devices like alarms and home systems for a seamless, personalized sleep experience, making it the perfect tool to optimize your sleep and overall well-being. $169.99 at Best Buy

