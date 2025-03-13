Where’s Legault? Critics say Quebec premier ‘absent’ as Ford takes on Trump

Send this page to someone via email

Critics are calling on Quebec Premier François Legault to take a firmer and more public stance against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and follow Ontario counterpart Doug Ford‘s lead.

Opposition parties and experts in Quebec are accusing Legault of being noticeably absent from the public and not vocal enough during the economic crisis when it comes to publicly defending the province and country amid the trade war.

This comes as Premier Ford was headed to Washington Thursday for a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Legault took to X to call on Liberal Leader Mark Carney to meet with all premiers “to better plan the retaliation against the U.S.” once he’s sworn in as prime minister, which is set to happen Friday.

“He is the only one who can defend and protect our interests here in Quebec; we can’t count on Doug Ford. Legault should have a more firm attitude,” second opposition party Québec solidaire’s co-spokesperson, Ruba Ghazal, said on Wednesday.

Critics say Legault has been anything but clear in his retaliation strategy. The province has put in place a program aimed at helping businesses in Quebec that export to the U.S. that will grant loans up to $50 million, including to foreign companies that have facilities in the province.

Quebec Liberal party finance critic Frédéric Beauchemin told Global News in an interview that he believes the premier is prioritizing foreign companies over small businesses.

“At the end of the day, I know there are Quebec jobs involved [with foreign companies] as well, but shouldn’t we be helping Quebec businesses first? Shouldn’t that be the logical first step?”

Legault said in his March 4 press conference that up to 160,000 jobs in Quebec could be lost due to 25 per cent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

Aside from some posts on X, Legault made one other press appearance since then in Terrebonne, Que., Monday, where he said he wasn’t ruling out following Ontario’s lead and imposing a tax on electricity exported by Hydro-Québec to the states.

Daniel Béland, a Canadian political sociologist, the director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada and a professor in the department of political science, told Global he still believes Legault is appearing absent to the public during this turbulent time, which will only further hurt his already struggling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party.

“I think he should take a page from Doug Ford, frankly. He should go on American television and show Quebecers that he’s defending the province and Canada.”

Ford has consistently appeared on major U.S. networks like Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and CBS in the past days and weeks, ardently calling out Trump’s trade war and threatening to cut off energy to some states.

The CAQ government, however, maintains that it is protecting the province, but adds that consumers have a role to play too.

Junior economy Minister Christopher Skeete spoke with Global News on Wednesday and argued that if the Quebec population “just added $50 in their basket of [local] purchases when they go to the grocery store, they would have a billion-dollar impact on the Quebec economy.”

He added that the provincial government is currently helping Quebec businesses expand beyond North America and is working on strengthening trade with other provinces.