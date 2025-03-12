Menu

Politics

Mark Carney expected to be sworn in as prime minister Friday: sources

By Sean Boynton & Mercedes Stephenson Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 5:33 pm
2 min read
While the federal Liberal government could be brought down in a non-confidence vote when Parliament returns on March 24, prime minister-designate Mark Carney is expected to call a snap election beforehand. Mackenzie Gray looks at how the Liberals and Bloc Québécois seem ready to go, how the Conservatives are attacking Carney, and why the NDP now wants to wait a bit before going to the polls.
Liberal Leader Mark Carney is expected to be sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on Friday, Global News has learned.

A senior Liberal source and two sources directly involved with Carney’s transition team confirmed the planning.

Carney will replace outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after winning a race for the Liberal leadership on Sunday.

Carney told reporters after his first meeting with the Liberal cabinet in Ottawa on Monday that he expected the transition “will be seamless and it will be quick.”

He will take the reins of government amid a growing trade war with the U.S. launched by President Donald Trump, and will be under pressure to steer Canada’s response.

He has vowed to keep Canada’s counter-tariffs in place until all of Trump’s tariffs are lifted, and use the proceeds to support Canadian workers impacted by U.S. tariffs.

Carney told reporters in Hamilton on Wednesday that he’s ready to meet with Trump if he shows “respect for Canadian sovereignty″ and is willing to take ”a common approach, a much more comprehensive approach for trade.″

The White House said on Tuesday that Trump has yet to speak with Carney but that the president’s phone is “always open” to world leaders.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox Business on Wednesday that the Trump administration will wait to negotiate with Canada for when there’s a new prime minister after a looming federal election.

Trending Now

Lutnick is set to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and federal Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc at the White House on Thursday.

“I think it’s just to level-set things, make sure we know each other,” Lutnick said. “And then we are going to negotiate with all of Canada, so obviously we are going to wait for there to be a new prime minister and then we’re going to talk.”

A snap election could be called soon after Carney is sworn in.

Parliament is prorogued until March 24, and opposition leaders have vowed to vote non-confidence and bring down the Liberal government at the earliest opportunity — but Carney could trigger an election before they get the chance.

Trudeau announced in January he would step down as prime minister and Liberal leader after nine years in power once the Liberals elect his successor. He has confirmed he will not run for re-election as an MP.

More to come…

