Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Golden Ears’ campsites set to reopen after significant storm damage

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 12:27 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Golden Ears Park set to reopen'
Golden Ears Park set to reopen
With spring fast approaching, some welcome news for British Columbians eager to get camping again: Golden Ears Park is set to reopen. It was badly damaged in an October storm, but as Taya Fast reports, repairs have been made and people can book their site starting next week.
With spring fast approaching, people will soon be able to start reserving campsites at Golden Ears Provincial Park.

The park is set to reopen to traffic next week after an atmospheric river event washed through the area last year.

“Golden Ears Park is a natural treasure and the most popular park for camping in B.C.,” B.C. Environment and Parks Minister Tamara Davidson said.

“We know it was difficult having most of the park closed this winter from the impacts of climate change, but visitor safety is our top priority.”

Click to play video: 'Golden Ears Park closed due to atmospheric river damage'
Golden Ears Park closed due to atmospheric river damage

If construction goes as planned, vehicle access is expected to be restored to the entire park by March 17.  Campground reservations for Gold Creek, Alouette and North Beach will open on March 19 at 7 a.m.

Gold Creek campsites can be booked for arrivals starting March 28 and Alouette and North Beach can be booked for arrivals starting April 16. Reservations for all campgrounds will be released on a four-month rolling window.

“It’s great news,” Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy said. “We know from folks in Maple Ridge that the Golden Ears Park is one of the three most visited destination parks in British Columbia.”

Click to play video: 'Golden Ears Park still closed after atmospheric river'
Golden Ears Park still closed after atmospheric river

Golden Ears is one of B.C.’s largest parks and is conveniently located in the Lower Mainland, drawing thousands of people each year.

Reservations for most B.C. parks opened in mid-January but the opening for Golden Ears’ booking system was delayed.

“It makes a tremendous impact on our community. There’s a lot of our local people that take advantage of the park, which is great, but the more people that come in means more businesses are able to capitalize on that,” Ruimy said.

“For example, Humble Roots, it’s a nice little local café, and their sales double in the summertime. So, we have so many businesses like that that take advantage of the folks coming in and out of Maple Ridge. And for us, economically, it’s a great draw.”

The mayor added that the park’s reopening couldn’t have come at a better time.

“As summer starts to approach and people want to start booking, whether it’s for a day or a week, this is the place to be,” Ruimy said.

“When we look at what’s happening down south, don’t go to Vegas, come here. Spend money in your own backyard. That’s what we mean when we say shop local, buy local.”

Click to play video: 'Esther Wang’s account of her backcountry ordeal'
Esther Wang’s account of her backcountry ordeal

The park shut down in October 2024 after heavy rain caused significant damage to the road and trails.

Evidence of the destruction is still visible, but crews have made repairs to sections of the roadway and are still working to divert Viking Creek.

“When we have climate impacts like we do with atmospheric rivers, like when we do with flooding, our BC Parks staff is great, and we build back better,” Davidson said.

“So, if we need to change any trails and roads, we are here to do the work and make sure the parks are accessible.”

Repairs are far from over; some portions of the road will be open to single-lane alternating traffic only, while many trails will remain closed for the time being.

Click to play video: 'Two new murals celebrated in Maple Ridge'
Two new murals celebrated in Maple Ridge
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

