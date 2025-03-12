Menu

Politics

$118K awards ceremony for B.C. public servants draws fire

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 8:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. Public Service awards ceremony cost under scrutiny'
B.C. Public Service awards ceremony cost under scrutiny
An annual event recognizing B.C. public service employees and volunteers is under scrutiny due to the cost. As Catherine Urquhart reports, critics say people can be celebrated without a pricey catered meal.
For the past 20 years, the Premier’s Innovation and Excellence Awards have recognized B.C. government employees.

Started by the BC Liberals 20 years ago, it’s put on by the BC Public Service.

The latest one, in November, cost almost $118,000 dollars.

Food and beverages at the event cost the province more than $75,000, with meals priced at $99 per plate. And while it was largely a cash bar, some drinks were purchased, including a few hundred dollars worth of wine and cocktails for volunteers. Renting the Victoria Conference Centre cost $14,000.

Click to play video: 'Questions about gathering of politicians in Whistler'
Questions about gathering of politicians in Whistler

Those figures came to light following a Freedom of Information request by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

“When you’re running a record-breaking deficit blowing past your own projections you need to be looking for real savings for taxpayers,” CTF B.C. director Carson Binda said.

The awards took place just months before B.C.’s 2025 budget projected the province would push its debt to $209 billion within three years. Critics say they support recognizing workers but in a manner which is more financially responsible.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver cost-cutting challenges'
Metro Vancouver cost-cutting challenges
“I think it’s appropriate to celebrate excellence,” Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said.

“We can’t do it in a way that’s extravagant but this is 800 people getting dinner.”

Bailey added the public service is filled with “innovative people.”

“We want to celebrate the best and the brightest to ensure we’re doing the best by British Columbians,” she said.

Conservative MLA Gavin Dew also weighed in on the expense, noting the government is asking everyone else to tighten their belts.

“This is so completely contradictory to the message we’re hearing from government,” he said.

