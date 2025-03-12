2 men in custody, 1 man injured in late-night Surrey shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are in custody following a shooting late on Tuesday night in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey police said that around 11:15 p.m., police received reports of shots being fired in the 15100 block of 33 Avenue.

RCMP Surrey provincial operations support unit (SPOSU) members rushed to the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Surrey Fire Services and BCEHS gave the man first aid at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, RCMP SPOSU Surrey gang enforcement team (SGET) officers found the suspect vehicle. Police said the two men in the vehicle attempted to flee but crashed their car.

SEGT officers arrested them with the help of a police dog.

Surrey police said the two men remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-13259 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca if you wish to remain anonymous.