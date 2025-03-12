‘A crucial role’: Video shows police using special helicopter in Toronto carjacking arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released aerial video from a special helicopter technology to show the scene of a takedown following a carjacking that resulted in the arrests of three teenagers.

Police said that on March 8 at around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a carjacking near Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues.

A victim reported they were inside their vehicle when a male suspect got into the back seat and held a knife to their throat, demanding the car keys, police said.

Police said the victim handed over the keys and got out of the vehicle. The suspect then drove away in the car.

Toronto police said that with the assistance of Air2 — an air support helicopter belonging to neighbouring York Regional Police — service dispatchers were able to track the vehicle until it stopped nearby at Neilson and Ellesmere roads.

Video released by police shows the footage from above, tracking the vehicle until it is boxed in by several other vehicles.

Investigators say the vehicle drove over a snowbank and struck two police vehicles before stopping.

The video then shows three suspects fleeing on foot. The suspects run into a residential area and are arrested by officers and a K9 unit in what appears to be the backyard of a row of homes.

Three teens were arrested — two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy — and the trio are facing multiple charges.

One of the teens is facing charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, flight while pursued by an officer, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with probation. Another teen is charged with failing to comply with a release order and possessing a break-in instrument.

“I want to commend our members for making another outstanding carjacking arrest, reinforcing our commitment to tackling this ongoing issue and keeping our city safe,” Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said.

“I also extend my gratitude to the York Regional Police Air Support Unit for their partnership, as their helicopter played a crucial role in these arrests,” Demkiw continued. “This is an example of how vital police helicopters are in safely managing vehicle pursuits, reducing risks to officers, the public, and everyone involved.”

In March 2024, the Ontario government committed to buying five police helicopters for around $134 million. The province initially said it would lease four police helicopters for the Toronto area for $36 million, plus $10 million to operate them.

The province said it plans to have the helicopters in the air and in use by 2026.

The Ontario Provincial Police will receive two helicopters to support the Ottawa and Toronto police forces. Three other helicopters will go to Durham, Halton and Peel regional police services.

The helicopter that assisted Toronto police in these carjacking arrests belongs to York Regional Police.