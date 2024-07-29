Ontario government to buy 5 police helicopters for $134 million

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will buy five police helicopters rather than lease them.
The cost will be about $100 million more than what the province’s budget in March allocated to lease four choppers.
Get breaking National news
The province initially said it would lease four police helicopters for the Toronto area for $36 million, plus $10 million to operate.
Ford says police services asked the province to buy rather than purchase them.
The five choppers will be used in Ottawa, Toronto and by the police forces in Durham, Halton and Peel regions.
The province says the helicopters will be used to help fight car jackings, auto theft, street racing and impaired driving.
- Ontario housing starts tumble, developers warn situation will ‘get worse before it gets better’
- ANALYSIS: In Northern Ontario, peril for Liberals, opportunity for Conservatives, NDP
- Trudeau announces byelections in Quebec, Manitoba ridings for September
- Venezuelans head to polls in election that may end Maduro’s power
Comments