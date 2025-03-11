SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

B.C. brewery says cost of cans will increase by end of the month under U.S. tariffs

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 8:43 pm
2 min read
Trump tariff whiplash on steel and aluminum
U.S. President Donald Trump created more uncertainty for the Canadian economy, threatening and then pulling back on a 50 percent tariff on steel and aluminum. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share

A Vancouver beer company is planning for a price increase on their cans as tariffs on steel and aluminum go into effect.

“At the end of the month, we’re currently planning that the price of our cans will go up about 10 per cent just because of the increase in the price of aluminum, and then another 25 or 50 per cent tariff on top of that, which we don’t know exactly what that will be right now,” Adam Henderson with Superflux Beer Company told Global News.

“So that’s pretty substantial.”

Superflux uses aluminum cans, which are free trade products.

Canadian aluminum is turned into cans in the U.S. and sold back to Canadian businesses to sell to consumers.

Tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump and the counter-tariffs promised by the Canadian federal government are driving up costs and uncertainty.

On Tuesday, the trade war ratcheted up with Trump initiating another round of whiplash as tariff policy changed three times in a span of less than eight hours.

Get daily National news

First, the president posted on social media that tariffs on aluminum and steel were going to double on Wednesday from the proposed 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

That move was in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s announced surcharge on Ontario electricity exports.

Later in the day, Ford said his government was suspending its 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports to three U.S. states after securing a meeting in Washington with the commerce secretary.

Click to play video: 'Trump calls Doug Ford ‘strong man’ after he drops electricity charge: ‘Now, I’m looking at that’'
Trump calls Doug Ford ‘strong man’ after he drops electricity charge: ‘Now, I’m looking at that’
Trending Now
Ford said that the surcharge he introduced on Monday would be suspended after the White House extended an “olive branch.”

Trump then stated tariffs on aluminum and steel would stay at 25 per cent as of 9:01 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Economists say the constant back and forth is causing everyone from small local operators to huge multinational companies to put the brakes on new investment.

“One of the effects of that is that it is absolutely dampening investment and it is slowing down decision making in a lot of companies,” Jock Finlayson, chief economist with the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association said.

According to estimates, Canada exports $35 billion a year worth of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

