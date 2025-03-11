Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wine Growers Canada says removal of interprovincial barriers could be weeks away

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 7:41 pm
2 min read
Wine Growers Canada says interprovincial trade barriers that currently prevent direct-to-consumer wine sales could be eliminated within weeks.
Wine Growers Canada says interprovincial trade barriers that currently prevent direct-to-consumer wine sales could be eliminated within weeks. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Okanagan’s wine industry is welcoming the removal of U.S. liquor from store shelves at B.C. liquor stores.

“Having some of the U.S. product off the shelves will allow some of the BC products to shine a little more,” said Bobby Gidda, CEO and president of Volcanic Hills Estate Winery.

On Monday, B.C.’s premier announced that all American liquor was being pulled off the shelves amid the ongoing trade war between Canada and the United States.

The move is considered especially important for Okanagan winery operators after last year’s devastating cold snap, which destroyed the majority of crops.

However,  it’s the elimination of interprovincial barriers that Gidda said is badly needed.

“Let me ship the product across Canada,” he said. “I’m not shipping to another country. I’m shipping in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wine Growers Canada has been pushing to make trade within Canada easier for more than two decades.

“We can sell to an American. We can ship it to the USA, but we can’t ship that wine to Ontario and it is the year 2025,” said Dan Paszkowski, president and CEO of Wine Growers Canada. “That is ridiculous.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, with the threat of tariffs crippling the Canadian economy, the removal of the interprovincial trade barriers may be closer than ever before.

“It seems like there is the impetus to move quickly,” Paszkowski said.

Click to play video: 'Top Canadian wine alternatives to American go-to’s'
Top Canadian wine alternatives to American go-to’s

At last week’s first ministers meeting, eight of the 10 provinces, including B.C., agreed to remove those direct-to-consumer sale barriers.

Paszkowski said on Tuesday that while PEI was not initially on board, the province is now expressing interest as well.

Story continues below advertisement

That would leave Newfoundland and Labrador the only province not to participate.

Trending Now

“I think the willingness is there by the eight provinces that have signed on to move forward,” Paszkowski said. “From my understanding, it could be weeks before the borders start opening up.”

Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Tariff Response Committee Chair, said there is a lot of work happening to remove the trade barriers as quick as possible.

“I have never seen provinces come together when  it comes to interprovincial trade wanting to bring down barriers so quickly,” Kahlon said.

“It actually gives me hope that not only will we be able to deal with the tariffs that we are dealing with now, but we are going to come out of this much stronger when we went into it.”

Gidda said the removal of trade barriers within Canada would benefit the country as a whole.

“With the threats that we have, it’s not about the individual provinces. It’s about the country as a whole,” Gidda said.

Click to play video: 'Trump tariff threat boosts Okanagan wine and spirit industries'
Trump tariff threat boosts Okanagan wine and spirit industries
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices