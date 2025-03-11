Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton says funding cuts forcing pause on intakes for some services

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit organization in Alberta’s capital that supports people impacted by sexual violence says it has been forced to temporarily suspend intakes for some of its clinical services because of provincial funding cuts.

“We are deeply disheartened by the reality we are facing as an agency, and understand that this news may land heavily for our community,” the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) said in a post on social media on Monday, adding the pausing of intakes was “a difficult decision.”

SACE said the services impacted will include adult counselling, child and youth counselling, and some “core therapeutic groups.”

The organization said people who are current clients, who are on the waitlist for services, or who have an intake booked, will continue to be able to access services as scheduled.

SACE did not provide details of the cuts to its funding from the provincial government, other than to say they were “significant and unexpected.”

In a news release, Opposition status of women critic Julia Hayter also accused the Alberta government of “reckless funding cuts” that she believes will hurt vulnerable people who access SACE’s services.

“It’s a direct attack on the safety and dignity of survivors,” her statement read in part.

Global News reached out to the provincial government for a response to SACE’s announcement. In an email, Daniel Verrier, the press secretary for Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton, said that SACE receives nearly $2.1 million in operational funding from the ministry, and that “this number has not decreased.”

“Budget 2025, if passed, invests more than $88 million for prevention of family and sexual violence, which includes $15.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million, for sexual assault centres across the province,” Verrier wrote.

“Alberta’s government continues to be on track to meet our mandate commitment to invest $10 million over four years for sexual assault centres. We will continue to work with sexual assault centres, child advocacy centres and sexual violence agencies to ensure this funding goes where it is needed most.”