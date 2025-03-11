Nathan MacKinnon hits 1K NHL points, 100th player in league history to do so

Send this page to someone via email

Cole Harbour’s Nathan MacKinnon reached a milestone Monday when he logged his 1,000th NHL career point.

The 29-year-old centre, who already has a Stanley Cup and numerous other records on his resume, logged two assists for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

He appeared to have reached the milestone in the first period, assisting on a goal that would eventually be wiped out by an offside review.

His teammates even streamed onto the ice to celebrate, but that turned out to be a dress rehearsal for third period when MacKinnon finally logged that milestone assist.

“It was tough when they disallowed it for sure,” MacKinnon said in an on-ice interview postgame.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It was kind of funny honestly. They had to come out again. Obviously, I appreciate their support and wouldn’t be here without them.”

Story continues below advertisement

MacKinnon entered the game needing one point to reach 1,000. He ended up with two, both on third-period assists.

MacKinnon, the NHL’s reigning MVP, became the 100th player to hit the milestone. He’s the third in franchise history, joining Hall of Famers Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny.

“Been here for a while, had some of the best teammates to ever play,” MacKinnon said.

“Pretty fortunate. Obviously, it’s a cool milestone, but it’s over now, and look forward to tomorrow night.”

MacKinnon was the top pick in the 2013 draft, and is the first player from that class to reach 1,000 points. He’s also the first-ever former Halifax Mooseheads player to reach the historic number.

Turns out, he’s not the only Cole Harbour native to log another individual record this season.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 7, Pittsburg Penguins captain Sidney Crosby secured his 15,183 faceoff win to become the NHL’s all-time leader in faceoff wins.