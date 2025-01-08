Menu

Sports

Sidney Crosby sets another NHL record — this time at the dot

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'My Day with the Cup: What NHL stars REALLY do when it’s their turn with the Stanley Cup'
My Day with the Cup: What NHL stars REALLY do when it’s their turn with the Stanley Cup
RELATED: We go into the captivating world of the NHL playoffs and the iconic Stanley Cup with author Jim Lang, as he shares stories from his new book, "My Day With The Cup." From the origins of the tradition to unforgettable moments with hockey legends like Brendan Shanahan and Sidney Crosby, Lang reveals the magic behind each player's day with the coveted trophy. – May 13, 2024
Sidney Crosby can add another accolade to his storied NHL career.

During Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the 37-year-old Pittsburg Penguins captain secured his 15,183 faceoff win to become the NHL’s all-time leader in faceoff wins.

Crosby, a native of Cole Harbour, N.S., took the reigns as “King of the Dot” from Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron when he secured that faceoff win in the game’s second period. The NHL began tracking that statistic in the 1997-98 season.

The Penguins held a 3-1 lead in the third period, but the Blue Jackets clawed back, eventually levelling the score and sending the game into overtime. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 in a shootout.

Crosby logged two assists Tuesday night, bringing that total to 33 on the season; he also has 11 goals for 44 points in 42 games so far this year.

