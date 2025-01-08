Sidney Crosby sets another NHL record — this time at the dot

Send this page to someone via email

Sidney Crosby can add another accolade to his storied NHL career.

During Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the 37-year-old Pittsburg Penguins captain secured his 15,183 faceoff win to become the NHL’s all-time leader in faceoff wins.

Crosby, a native of Cole Harbour, N.S., took the reigns as “King of the Dot” from Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron when he secured that faceoff win in the game’s second period. The NHL began tracking that statistic in the 1997-98 season.

The Penguins held a 3-1 lead in the third period, but the Blue Jackets clawed back, eventually levelling the score and sending the game into overtime. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 in a shootout.

Crosby logged two assists Tuesday night, bringing that total to 33 on the season; he also has 11 goals for 44 points in 42 games so far this year.