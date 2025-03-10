Kelowna mayor returns to the job after serious health scare

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas expressed immense gratitude to the community at large at the start of Monday’s council meeting.

“Your individual messages and well wishes during that time have meant the world to me and have greatly helped with my recovery,” Dyas said.

Dyas returned to his duties as mayor after a serious health scare five weeks ago.

“I am extremely, extremely grateful to be here,” Dyas said.

Dyas, who’s in his 60s, said he was driving down Pandosy Street towards city hall on Feb. 4.

He was at a red light at Highway 97 when he said he sneezed twice.

While he said he thought nothing of it, but by the time he reached city hall, his condition deteriorated and he decided to go home.

He told Global News that what he was feeling was unlike anything he had ever experienced and even though he had already passed the hospital, he decided to turn around and go to the emergency room.

The decision to seek immediate medical attention was potentially a life-saving one.

While in hospital, Dyas was diagnosed with a condition called vertebral artery dissection.

“This vertebrae right in the back of my head split and was starting to clot and they were able to deal with it right away,” he said.

Dyas added that he’s still recovering and that it may take some time before he’s able to attend all social events and engagements.

“The artery has not yet completely healed yet,” he said “It will take a little while to heal but the headaches are subsiding and I’m getting there.”

Members of council expressed relief at the mayor’s return.

“Oh we are excited, ” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove. “He’s right back in the saddle. We are just happy to see him back where he needs to be.”

Coun. Mohini Singh echoed the sentiment.

“Really glad to see him back,” Singh said. “He looks healthy. He’s on his game.”

Dyas hopes that sharing his story serves as an important reminder to never ignore any odd symptoms.

“Listen to your body,” Dyas said. “If you are running through an experience and you think something is wrong, then get it checked.”

The first-term mayor also said the ordeal has changed his outlook on life.

“Yes,” he said. “I am still here to speak about it.”