SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays top Astros 8-3 in spring training

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

DUNEDIN – Bo Bichette and Addison Barger both homered as the Toronto Blue Jays scored eight unanswered runs to defeat the Houston Astros 8-3 on Monday in spring training action.

Jake Meyers opened the scoring for Houston with a solo shot in the third. Victor Caratini followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Cesar Salazar, and Jon Singleton added another to bring Cooper Hummel home.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

Bichette trimmed the deficit to two in the bottom of the third.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Will Wagner’s double in the sixth scored Michael Stefanic. Ernie Clement followed with a two-run double to take the lead, and Arjun Nimmala capped the inning with a sac fly that scored Clement.

Bethancourt made it 7-3 with a sac fly that drove home Barger in the seventh before Barger closed the show in the eighth.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four over 2 1/3 innings.

Trending Now

Colton Gordon gave up two hits, one run and had three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings as the starter for Houston.

The Blue Jays host Minnesota on Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices