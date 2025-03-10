Menu

Canada

Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean haunted by looming U.S. tariffs on aluminum, lumber

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 1:22 pm
1 min read
Canadian steel, aluminum industries facing ‘ridiculous’ stacked tariffs
RELATED: Canadian steel, aluminum industries facing 'ridiculous' stacked tariffs
The threat of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods looms large in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, where aluminum and wood are economic drivers.

In the region north of Quebec City, it’s hard to drive along the snow-covered roads without coming across trucks transporting freshly cut logs.

As well, one-third of Canada’s aluminum is produced in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and the region exports 85 per cent of it to the United States.

A recent study from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce identified Saguenay and Drummondville as among the Canadian cities most vulnerable to U.S. tariffs.

Drummondville, about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal, is vulnerable because its manufacturing sector represents nearly 26 per cent of its gross domestic product — almost double the Quebec average and more than double the Canadian average.

Last week, Trump granted Canada and Mexico a partial reprieve from 25 per cent tariffs until April 2, but also said he plans to move ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum on Wednesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

