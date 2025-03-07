2 men charged in fatal 2018 hit-and-run near Terrace

Two men have been charged in connection with a hit-and-run near Terrace, B.C., in November 2018.
Thirty-year-old Cameron Kerr was walking home along the shoulder of Highway 16 in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver four kilometres west of Terrace.
Kerr’s body was allegedly rolled into the ditch where he lay until he was discovered later that day by a passerby, according to RCMP.
Get daily National news
“This was a very complex investigation and I am proud of the work of our skilled investigators to bring us to this important point,” said Insp. Mike Kim of BC RCMP Major Crime Unit.
Taylor Stogryn, 36, and Conrad Wierzbicki, 34, both of Surrey, have since been charged with indignity to human remains and obstructing justice. Stogryn has also been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident.
RCMP said both men are expected to appear in court “in the near future.”
- U.S. prisoner executed by firing squad — it’s ‘abjectly cruel,’ says lawyer
- Canadian ex-Olympian, alleged drug kingpin added to FBI 10 most wanted list
- 25 Canadians, mostly from Quebec, face U.S. charges over $21M grandparent scam
- Canadian police arrest, charge over 100 in child exploitation operation
Comments