Crime

2 men charged in fatal 2018 hit-and-run near Terrace

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 6:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. Supreme Court ruling reveals new details in fatal Terrace hit and run probe'
B.C. Supreme Court ruling reveals new details in fatal Terrace hit and run probe
WATCH: The RCMP recently won a court fight to detain further key evidence in a fatal 2018 hit-and-run near Terrace. Kristen Robinson has more on the B.C. Supreme Court judgment - and the new clues it reveals about the suspects and the ongoing investigation – Apr 16, 2023
Two men have been charged in connection with a hit-and-run near Terrace, B.C., in November 2018.

Thirty-year-old Cameron Kerr was walking home along the shoulder of Highway 16 in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver four kilometres west of Terrace.

Kerr’s body was allegedly rolled into the ditch where he lay until he was discovered later that day by a passerby, according to RCMP.

“This was a very complex investigation and I am proud of the work of our skilled investigators to bring us to this important point,” said Insp. Mike Kim of BC RCMP Major Crime Unit.

Click to play video: 'Family pleas for information following Terrace hit-and-run'
Family pleas for information following Terrace hit-and-run
Taylor Stogryn, 36, and Conrad Wierzbicki, 34, both of Surrey, have since been charged with indignity to human remains and obstructing justice. Stogryn has also been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

RCMP said both men are expected to appear in court “in the near future.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

