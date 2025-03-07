Menu

Crime

Sentencing set for Alberta man for his role in 2022 COVID border blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Alex Van Herk enters the courthouse for a sentencing hearing in Lethbridge, Atla., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. View image in full screen
Alex Van Herk enters the courthouse for a sentencing hearing in Lethbridge, Atla., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The last remaining case tied to the 2022 Coutts border blockade in southern Alberta is on track to wrap up today.

Alex Van Herk is expected to be sentenced in a courtroom in Lethbridge.

The courtroom, as it has been through all the cases so far, is packed with members of the public.

Van Herk was one of three men found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 blockade, which tied up traffic at the U.S. border to protest COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.

Marco Van Huigenbos was handed four months in jail, while Janzen received a three-month sentence and an order to complete 100 hours of community service.

Van Herk’s sentencing was delayed in January after he fired his lawyer.

Click to play video: 'Two sentenced in Lethbridge for their part in Coutts border blockade'
Two sentenced in Lethbridge for their part in Coutts border blockade
© 2025 The Canadian Press

