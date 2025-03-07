Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health officials in Ontario’s Peel Region suspect avian flu in wild bird deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2025 12:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Experts concerned about seasonal flu, bird flu cases mixing together'
Experts concerned about seasonal flu, bird flu cases mixing together
WATCH: Experts concerned about seasonal flu, bird flu cases mixing together – Feb 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health officials in Ontario’s Peel Region say they are investigating suspected cases of avian influenza after a large number of dead wild birds were recently discovered.

Peel Public Health says the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative is testing the birds to determine their cause of death.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials say while the risk to humans is low, they are reminding locals to avoid interacting with wild birds, handling sick or dead birds and keep pets on a leash when outdoors to limit potential encounters.

Avian influenza infects wild birds but it can be transmitted to poultry and other mammals.

Trending Now

Only one human case has been reported in Canada but bird flu has decimated wild and domesticated flocks across the country in recent years and raised concerns it could mutate to better spread among humans.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials are asking people to contact their local municipal animal control department or the wildlife health co-operative if they find sick or dead birds.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices