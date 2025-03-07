Health officials in Ontario’s Peel Region suspect avian flu in wild bird deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Ontario’s Peel Region say they are investigating suspected cases of avian influenza after a large number of dead wild birds were recently discovered.

Peel Public Health says the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative is testing the birds to determine their cause of death.

Officials say while the risk to humans is low, they are reminding locals to avoid interacting with wild birds, handling sick or dead birds and keep pets on a leash when outdoors to limit potential encounters.

Avian influenza infects wild birds but it can be transmitted to poultry and other mammals.

Only one human case has been reported in Canada but bird flu has decimated wild and domesticated flocks across the country in recent years and raised concerns it could mutate to better spread among humans.

Health officials are asking people to contact their local municipal animal control department or the wildlife health co-operative if they find sick or dead birds.