Oilers acquire defenceman Jake Walman in trade with Sharks

Defenceman Jake Walman has been acquired by the Edmonton Oilers in a trade with the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose gets Edmonton’s conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft and forward Carl Berglund.

If Edmonton’s first-round pick in 2026 is in the top 12, the Oilers may instead choose to transfer their 2027 first-round pick to San Jose.

Should Edmonton choose to trade their 2027 first round pick before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, the 2026 first-round selection will automatically transfer to the Sharks, unconditionally.

Walman has six goals and 26 assists in 50 games for San Jose this season with 36 penalty minutes.

He led the Sharks’ defence in points (32), assists (26), time on ice per game (23:11) and blocked shots (111) before the trade.

Originally a third-round selection of the St. Louis Blues in 2014, the left-shot, Toronto native has also played for St. Louis and the Detroit Red Wings in his NHL career.

Walman was dealt to San Jose by Detroit for future considerations last June.

He has 31 goals and 52 assists over six NHL seasons and a plus/minus of -1 over his career.