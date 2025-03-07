Person, dog shot and killed at Ontario home targeted 5 times before

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say one person is dead, as well as a dog, after a shooting at a home in Markham, Ont., that has been targeted multiple times in the past.

Const. Kevin Nebrija, a media relations officer, told reporters that police responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Solace Road at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Nebrija said two adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital. One of the victims died and the other remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition. A dog was also shot and killed.

“It appears that the dog was deceased when officers arrived,” Nebrija said, adding the dog was a German shepherd.

At least two suspects were seen fleeing the home and entering a newer-model four-door black Acura TLX, Nebrija said, and police are still working to determine the description of the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is being investigated as a targeted shooting,” Nebrija said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nebrija confirmed that the home has been targeted five times in the past and as far back as 2018, with three of the incidents occurring in 2024.

“What makes this more concerning is that the shooting occurred within the home, whereas previous incidents occurred where shots were fired at the house from a distance,” he said.

Global News reported on a shooting incident on Solace Road on Feb. 28, 2024 where York Regional Police released a video on YouTube showing security footage that appeared to capture the moment someone fired bullets at a home.

The video showed someone dressed all in black pulling something from their pocket and then appearing to fire in the direction of a security camera. The figure then appears to run away from the scene and eventually gets into a dark car parked nearby. The clip ends with the vehicle driving away from the scene.

No one was injured during that incident in early 2024, police said.

Nebrija confirmed on Friday that police have previously released video on YouTube in relation to one of the incidents targeting the home from last year.

0:56 Video shows shots fired at Markham, Ont. home in broad daylight

When asked by reporters if the incident was tow truck-related, Nebrija said all motives are being looked at in this incident but that police would not speculate.

Story continues below advertisement

Nebrija said the sequence of events is still being looked at and could not confirm whether the suspects broke into the home or were let inside.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information or dashcam or security footage of the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan