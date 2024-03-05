Video shows man shooting at Toronto-area home with person inside: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Police north of Toronto are investigating after security footage captured the moment someone allegedly fired bullets at a home, which officers say had someone inside.

York Regional Police said the incident happened on the afternoon of Feb. 28 in the Castlemore Avenue and Solace Road area of Markham.

Police said they were called to the address after the sound of gunshots was heard. Officers at the scene found the home with someone inside had been “struck by multiple bullets.”

York Regional Police released footage of the video showing someone dressed all in black who pulls something from their pocket that they appear to fire in the direction of a security camera.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The figure then appears to run away from the scene and eventually gets into a dark car parked nearby. The clip ends with the vehicle driving away from the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police said they continue to look for a tall, skinny man wearing a black hooded jacket and white shirt. He also wore black jogging pants and a black face mask.

The vehicle is described as a four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims.

“The investigation is ongoing,” York Regional Police said, asking anyone with information to reach out to either police or Crime Stoppers.