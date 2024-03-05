Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows man shooting at Toronto-area home with person inside: Police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video shows shots fired at Markham, Ont. home in broad daylight'
Video shows shots fired at Markham, Ont. home in broad daylight
WATCH: Footage released by York Regional Police appears to show someone firing a gun at a home in Markham during the day in late-February. Officers say they are appealing for help from the public finding the suspect.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police north of Toronto are investigating after security footage captured the moment someone allegedly fired bullets at a home, which officers say had someone inside.

York Regional Police said the incident happened on the afternoon of Feb. 28 in the Castlemore Avenue and Solace Road area of Markham.

Police said they were called to the address after the sound of gunshots was heard. Officers at the scene found the home with someone inside had been “struck by multiple bullets.”

York Regional Police released footage of the video showing someone dressed all in black who pulls something from their pocket that they appear to fire in the direction of a security camera.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The figure then appears to run away from the scene and eventually gets into a dark car parked nearby. The clip ends with the vehicle driving away from the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police said they continue to look for a tall, skinny man wearing a black hooded jacket and white shirt. He also wore black jogging pants and a black face mask.

Trending Now

The vehicle is described as a four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims.

“The investigation is ongoing,” York Regional Police said, asking anyone with information to reach out to either police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Man was ‘intentionally dismembered,’ Toronto police say after body parts found'
Man was ‘intentionally dismembered,’ Toronto police say after body parts found
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices