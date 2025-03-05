Menu

World

France’s Macron to open European nuclear deterrent talks with allies

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 5, 2025 3:09 pm
1 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he will confer with European allies on the idea of using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Macron, in a televised address to the nation, described Russia as a “threat to France and Europe,” and said he had decided “to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent.”

He said the use of France’s nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president.

EU leaders are set to address the issue of nuclear deterrence, among other issues, during a special summit in Brussels on Thursday, focusing on support for Ukraine and European defense.

Macron also said he hoped to convince U.S. President Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on imports from Europe. Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on European goods.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

