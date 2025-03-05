SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Premier Danielle Smith to speak Wednesday about Alberta’s response to U.S. tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2025 10:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump follows through with tariff threats'
Trump follows through with tariff threats
WATCH ABOVE (From March 4, 2025): Canada is responding after U.S. President Donald Trump followed through with his tariff threats. Kendra Slugoski has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to speak today about her province’s response to U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday slapped sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports and a 10 per cent levy on energy products.

Smith has been tight-lipped for weeks about what measures her government might take, although she has repeatedly said counter-tariffs on the province’s energy are off the table.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s energy sector uncertainty after Trump tariffs come into effect'
Alberta’s energy sector uncertainty after Trump tariffs come into effect

The premier is also set to give an update on Alberta’s security efforts at the Canada-U.S. border, a long-standing irritant for Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

Other provinces have announced plans to fight back against the U.S. tariffs by pulling American liquor from government store shelves and banning American businesses from bidding on provincial contracts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal government is imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products and plans to expand them to cover another $125 billion in goods in 21 days.

Trending Now

Alberta’s latest budget, introduced last week, earmarks $4 billion in part to deal with the expected economic fallout of the tariffs, but the government hasn’t offered specifics.

Click to play video: 'Alberta projects first budget deficit since 2021'
Alberta projects first budget deficit since 2021
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices