Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder after woman’s body found in southwest Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 3:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigating woman’s death as suspicious'
Calgary police investigating woman’s death as suspicious
The death of a Calgary woman is being considered suspicious after her body was found in a southwest home early Monday morning. Sarah Offin has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have announced a charge of first-degree murder against a 47-year-old man accused of breaking into a house in Belmont and fatally assaulting his ex-spouse.

Officers discovered the body of 38-year-old Anna Brazhko after responding to a 911 call in the 100 block of Belmont Drive Southwest around 1:50 a.m. on Monday.

Calgary police discovered the body of 38-year-old Anna Brazhko after responding to a 9-11 call at this house in Belmont early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary police discovered the body of 38-year-old Anna Brazhko after responding to a 911 call at this house in Belmont early Monday morning. Global News

Homicide investigators believe she was killed inside the home she shared with her current partner.

Story continues below advertisement

When a Global News crew arrived at the scene, the window in the back door of the home appeared to have been smashed and the house was surrounded by police tape.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said Mohamad Anass Mahmou Al-Sahli was remanded in custody after he appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Investigators accuse 47-year-old Mohamad Anass Mahmou of breaking into the home of his ex-spouse and fatally assaulting her. View image in full screen
Investigators accuse 47-year-old Mohamad Anass Mahmou of breaking into the home of his ex-spouse and fatally assaulting her. Global News

“This is a tragic example of the devastating impacts that domestic violence has on families in Calgary,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit.

“Help is available, and we implore anyone who may have a loved one experiencing domestic violence to reach out and stop the cycle.”

The Domestic Violence and Abuse Helpline is available 24-7 at 403-234-SAFE (7233) and the Family Violence Info Line is available 24-7 and in more than 170 languages by calling 310-1818 from anywhere in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

The CPS non-emergency line is also available at 403-266-1234. Police urge people to call 911 if they believe they are in immediate danger.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices