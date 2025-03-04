Man charged with 1st-degree murder after woman’s body found in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have announced a charge of first-degree murder against a 47-year-old man accused of breaking into a house in Belmont and fatally assaulting his ex-spouse.

Officers discovered the body of 38-year-old Anna Brazhko after responding to a 911 call in the 100 block of Belmont Drive Southwest around 1:50 a.m. on Monday.

View image in full screen Calgary police discovered the body of 38-year-old Anna Brazhko after responding to a 911 call at this house in Belmont early Monday morning. Global News

Homicide investigators believe she was killed inside the home she shared with her current partner.

When a Global News crew arrived at the scene, the window in the back door of the home appeared to have been smashed and the house was surrounded by police tape.

Police said Mohamad Anass Mahmou Al-Sahli was remanded in custody after he appeared in court Tuesday morning.

View image in full screen Investigators accuse 47-year-old Mohamad Anass Mahmou of breaking into the home of his ex-spouse and fatally assaulting her. Global News

“This is a tragic example of the devastating impacts that domestic violence has on families in Calgary,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit.

“Help is available, and we implore anyone who may have a loved one experiencing domestic violence to reach out and stop the cycle.”

The Domestic Violence and Abuse Helpline is available 24-7 at 403-234-SAFE (7233) and the Family Violence Info Line is available 24-7 and in more than 170 languages by calling 310-1818 from anywhere in Alberta.

The CPS non-emergency line is also available at 403-266-1234. Police urge people to call 911 if they believe they are in immediate danger.