Severe storm to hit Toronto area with flood risks, harsh winds expected

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 11:54 am
1 min read
Toronto officials prepare for potential flooding risk as snow melts
WATCH: Toronto officials prepare for potential flooding risk as snow melts – Feb 25, 2025
Toronto and the GTA are bracing for a significant storm this week, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for the region.

Heavy rainfall, potential thunderstorms and flooding are expected to hit Southern Ontario from Tuesday to Thursday.

Light rain will begin Tuesday morning in Toronto, gradually intensifying throughout the day. By Wednesday, the rain will become heavier, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Weather advisories warn that up to 25 mm of rain is in the forecast for Toronto, while some areas, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see up to 30 mm.

Due to heavy snowfall over the past few weeks, the ground will be limited in absorbing rainfall, increasing the risk of localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

In addition to the rain, Environment Canada wrote in an alert that high winds and thunderstorms may create hazardous conditions, particularly for areas prone to flash flooding

Other regions across Ontario, including Ottawa, may also experience freezing rain.

As the storm moves east on Thursday, temperatures will drop significantly.

Toronto will experience a high of 5C on Wednesday, but by Thursday morning, temperatures will fall to 1C, with wind chills making it feel like -5C.

Conditions are expected to worsen by Thursday afternoon, with temperatures dropping to below -4C and wind chills making it feel cooler, potentially turning rain to snow.

The storm is expected to clear by Thursday evening, but colder-than-normal temperatures will remain through the weekend, with milder weather forecasted for next week.

Residents are advised to look at local weather advisories and stay alert for flooding risks.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

