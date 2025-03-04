Harry Critchley remembered for ‘dedicating his life’ to helping the most vulnerable

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Nova Scotia’s prison justice community say the sudden death of one of their own has left a void, impossible to fill.

Harry Critchley is being remembered by his friends and family as an incredible advocate, lawyer, husband and father.

Harry Critchley’s baby daughter Wren will grow up knowing the amazing impact her father’s work had. East Coast Prison Justice Society

The 32-year-old died suddenly on Feb. 21, after suffering an aortic aneurysm. Those who remember him say his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone he’s impacted throughout his life.

“Harry in his short life, has actually saved more lives than most people do in a lifetime,” said Emma Halpern, Critchley’s colleague and long-time friend.

For his parents, the number of people who attended his memorial speaks for itself.

“To see the outpouring of love and support — it’s just incredible,” said his mother, Leah Harrington.

While attending the University of King’s College, Critchley volunteered with the Halifax Humanities Society, teaching inmates at the Burnside Correctional Facility.

In an alumni feature, Critchley explains, “Once you learn about the correctional system — if you have the ability to do something, you have a responsibility to do it.”

In 2017, Critchley helped found the East Coast Prison Justice Society, an advocacy hub that works in solidarity with imprisoned and criminalized individuals.

Meanwhile, he supported Halpern with the Elizabeth Fry Society, while continuing his work as a criminal defence lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid.

“He gave all of his free time — all of it — to prison justice work,” Halpern said. “And with Harry’s help, E- Fry grew.”

