Ontario drivers to get a ‘March break’ while driving on Hwy. 407

March may be a sweeter-than-normal month for some who spend hours stuck behind the wheel around the Greater Toronto Area.

Not only will school buses be off the road for a week during March Break, but the 407 Express Toll Route (ETR) will be free for some drivers during rush hour for the month.

The 407 ETR said the highway will be free between from QEW in Burlington and Brock Road in Pickering from Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those behind the highway noted that the offer applies to those who are driving personal vehicles with Ontario plates and that those with heavy vehicle transponders will not qualify.

A note in the release says the offer is only available “to targeted customers, as determined by 407 ETR in its sole discretion.”

Global News has asked the 407 ETR for more information about the “targeted customers” but has not received a response prior to publication.

The 407 ETR said that the trips will appear on people’s bills as promotional credits and that customers will still continue to pay transponder lease fees.

The company says drivers will need to either sign up for a My Account and enroll to qualify for the promotion or they will need to “expressly agree to the My Account and Paperless Agreement prior to first using their My Account to be eligible for the promotion.”