Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

University teachers in Nova Scotia accuse government of going too far with new bill

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2025 3:03 pm
1 min read
The Dalhousie University campus is shown in Halifax on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The Dalhousie University campus is shown in Halifax on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A group that represents 1,400 university teachers in Nova Scotia is accusing the provincial government of trying to overstep its authority.

The Association of Nova Scotia University Teachers issued a statement today saying that a recently introduced bill would give the advanced education minister the power to appoint the majority of members to university boards.

Association president Scott Stewart says the bill gives the Progressive Conservative government the ability to “stack the deck” of university boards in a way that may not serve the best interests of the schools.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The statement goes on to suggest the proposed law would also give the minister the power to insist that university research align only with government priorities.

Stewart says the government should not be allowed to determine the priorities for the Research Nova Scotia Corporation, an independent, not-for-profit organization that currently oversees those priorities.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says the plan is “narrow-minded and dangerous” because research priorities should to stay in the hands of the researchers and scientists.

Advanced Education Minister Brendan Maguire could not immediately be reached for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices