University teachers in Nova Scotia accuse government of going too far with new bill

A group that represents 1,400 university teachers in Nova Scotia is accusing the provincial government of trying to overstep its authority.

The Association of Nova Scotia University Teachers issued a statement today saying that a recently introduced bill would give the advanced education minister the power to appoint the majority of members to university boards.

Association president Scott Stewart says the bill gives the Progressive Conservative government the ability to “stack the deck” of university boards in a way that may not serve the best interests of the schools.

The statement goes on to suggest the proposed law would also give the minister the power to insist that university research align only with government priorities.

Stewart says the government should not be allowed to determine the priorities for the Research Nova Scotia Corporation, an independent, not-for-profit organization that currently oversees those priorities.

He says the plan is “narrow-minded and dangerous” because research priorities should to stay in the hands of the researchers and scientists.

Advanced Education Minister Brendan Maguire could not immediately be reached for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.