Canada

Toronto Zoo issues final notice on data leaked in 2024

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 9:55 am
TORONTO, May 22, 2020 Vehicles line up to enter the Toronto Zoo during a media event in Toronto, Canada, on May 22, 2020. View image in full screen
TORONTO, May 22, 2020 Vehicles line up to enter the Toronto Zoo during a media event in Toronto, Canada, on May 22, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
The Toronto Zoo says it is issuing its final notice from a cyberattack on its systems in early January 2024.

The zoo said a copy of transaction data was taken and leaked online but that “the way the data was leaked has made it difficult to download.”

“It is currently not published, though this could change,” the zoo said.

The zoo said the data includes information about people who engaged in general admission and membership purchases between 2000 and April 2023.

Specifically, transaction data including first and last names, some street address information, phone numbers, email addresses, and the last four digits of credit card, as well as expiration dates, for those who used credit cards, the zoo said.

The zoo had announced the privacy breach on Jan. 17, 2024 after personal data was stolen from a compromised file server.

At the time, the zoo said it believed current and former staff from 1989 and some volunteers were impacted, however, some customer data existed on one of the affected servers.

“Toronto Zoo began data recovery and analysis immediately following the cyber incident, which has been a very time-consuming process,” the zoo said.

“Based on this work, Toronto Zoo is providing this general notification to provide an update to any impacted individuals.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

