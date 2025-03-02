Menu

Headline link
Entertainment

Oscars 2025 red carpet: The dreamiest and most daring fashion of the night

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 2, 2025 7:48 pm
2 min read
Stars walk the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards. View image in full screen
Stars walk the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Oscars are back, and so is the fashion.

Hollywood’s A-list worked the red carpet Sunday evening outside of Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.

And while there’s no set costume theme for the Oscars, we can’t help but notice this year’s guests really embraced romanticism and drama in their sartorial selections, sporting plenty of peach, petal pink and rose tones, as well as lot of structured couture and metal embellishments.

Last year’s award show season was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2025 Oscars, below. You can check out our list of winners, updated as the night goes on, here.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Edvin Ryding

Edvin Ryding attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Julian Brave NoiseCat

Julian Brave NoiseCat attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Storm Reid

Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes/WireImage
Big Oscar moments to watch for this Sunday

Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Adriana Paz

Adriana Paz attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

(L-R) Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lisa

Lisa attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anok Yai

Anok Yai attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kristy Sarah

Kristy Sarah attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

H.E.R.

H.E.R. attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lesley Barber

Lesley Barber attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Documentary investigating B.C. residential school is up for Oscar

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bruna Marquezine

Bruna Marquezine attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Laura Dern

Laura Dern attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keleigh Sperry Teller

Keleigh Sperry Teller attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Raye

Raye attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Josephine Reitman

Josephine Reitman attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gayle King

Gayle King attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Raffey Cassidy

Raffey Cassidy attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
2025 Oscar nominations: Who will win Best Picture?

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

June Squibb

June Squibb attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Image

Andrew Watt

Andrew Watt attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

(L-R) Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Laura Blount

Laura Blount attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Yasmin Finney

Yasmin Finney attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd

(L-R) Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson

(L-R) Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Marissa Bode

Marissa Bode attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Conan O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien

Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
