Oscars 2025 red carpet: The dreamiest and most daring fashion of the night

The
Oscars are back, and so is the fashion.
Hollywood’s A-list worked the red carpet Sunday evening outside of Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 97th
Academy Awards.
And while there’s no set costume theme for the Oscars, we can’t help but notice this year’s guests really embraced romanticism and drama in their sartorial selections, sporting plenty of peach, petal pink and rose tones, as well as lot of structured couture and metal embellishments.
Last year’s
award show season was all about the battle of and Oppenheimer . But this year the focus is on the music with musical Barbie , Broadway musical adaptation Emilia Pérez and Wicked Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.
Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2025 Oscars, below. You can check out our list of winners, updated as the night goes on,
here.
Cynthia Erivo Elle Fanning
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Demi Moore
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Monica Barbaro
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Edvin Ryding Julian Brave NoiseCat
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Bowen Yang
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Storm Reid
3:20
Big Oscar moments to watch for this Sunday
Coco Jones
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Joe Alwyn
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nick Offerman
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Lena Waithe Felicity Jones Mindy Kaling
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Adriana Paz
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic
Lupita Nyong’o
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lisa Anok Yai
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Kristy Sarah
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lesley Barber
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Savion Washington/Getty Images
1:44
Documentary investigating B.C. residential school is up for Oscar
Amy Poehler
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Goldie Hawn
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus Bruna Marquezine
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic
Annabelle Wallis
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Emma Stone Ava DuVernay
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Doja Cat
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Laura Dern Keleigh Sperry Teller
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Selena Gomez Raye
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Margaret Qualley Jon M. Chu
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Timothee Chalamet
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Rachel Zegler
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Dave Bautista Ana de Armas
Josephine Reitman
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Queen Latifah
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Penélope Cruz
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield Gayle King
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Raffey Cassidy
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
1:24
2025 Oscar nominations: Who will win Best Picture?
Omar Apollo Rachel Sennott
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
June Squibb
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Charlotte Lawrence
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Image
Andrew Watt
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic
Laura Blount
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Yasmin Finney
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic
Whoopi Goldberg
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Bretman Rock
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Marissa Bode
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Conan O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Halle Berry Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Gal Gadot
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mikey Madison
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
