Oscars 2025 red carpet: The dreamiest and most daring fashion of the night

Send this page to someone via email

The Oscars are back, and so is the fashion.

Hollywood’s A-list worked the red carpet Sunday evening outside of Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.

And while there’s no set costume theme for the Oscars, we can’t help but notice this year’s guests really embraced romanticism and drama in their sartorial selections, sporting plenty of peach, petal pink and rose tones, as well as lot of structured couture and metal embellishments.

Last year’s award show season was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2025 Oscars, below. You can check out our list of winners, updated as the night goes on, here.

Story continues below advertisement

Cynthia Erivo

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

View image in full screen Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande

View image in full screen Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Demi Moore

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Edvin Ryding

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Julian Brave NoiseCat

View image in full screen Savion Washington/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Storm Reid

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes/WireImage

3:20 Big Oscar moments to watch for this Sunday

Coco Jones

View image in full screen Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nick Offerman

View image in full screen Savion Washington/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mindy Kaling

View image in full screen Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Adriana Paz

View image in full screen Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong’o

View image in full screen Savion Washington/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lisa

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anok Yai

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kristy Sarah

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

H.E.R.

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lesley Barber

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

View image in full screen Savion Washington/Getty Images

1:44 Documentary investigating B.C. residential school is up for Oscar

Amy Poehler

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bruna Marquezine

View image in full screen Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Annabelle Wallis

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Emma Stone

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Doja Cat

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Laura Dern

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keleigh Sperry Teller

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Selena Gomez

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Raye

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Timothee Chalamet

View image in full screen Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dave Bautista

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Josephine Reitman

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Queen Latifah

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

View image in full screen Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gayle King

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Raffey Cassidy

View image in full screen Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

1:24 2025 Oscar nominations: Who will win Best Picture?

Omar Apollo

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Rachel Sennott

View image in full screen Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

June Squibb

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence

View image in full screen Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Image

Andrew Watt

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

View image in full screen Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Laura Blount

View image in full screen Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Yasmin Finney

View image in full screen Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Whoopi Goldberg

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd

View image in full screen Savion Washington/Getty Images

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Bretman Rock

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Marissa Bode

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Conan O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

View image in full screen Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp