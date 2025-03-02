Oscars 2025 winners list: Musical movies face off for top honours

Send this page to someone via email

The biggest awards show of the year, the Oscars, is here, honouring the best movies of 2024, hosted by Conan O’Brien live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Last year, it was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie in movie theatres and at the 2024 Academy Awards. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

Like the Grammys and other awards shows this year, the ceremony was transformed by the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pledged to help its members and the broader film community recover.

The academy postponed the announcement of nominations twice but never pushed the March 2 date of the ceremony. Academy leaders have argued the show must go ahead, for their economic impact on Los Angeles and as a symbol of resilience.

The show had a Wicked-ly fun opening, with Ariana Grande singing Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz and Cynthia Erivo sang Home from The Wiz before the duo broke into a duet for Defying Gravity from their film, Wicked.

View image in full screen (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Later in the live broadcast, the Oscars launched into a four-part tribute to James Bond, opening with The Substance actor Margaret Qualley and dancers, followed by Blackpink’s LISA singing Live and Let Die, a bedazzled Doja Cat with Diamonds Are Forever and RAYE with Adele’s Skyfall.

Kieran Culkin took home the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in A Real Pain.

During his speech, Culkin relayed a conversation that he had about a year ago with his wife Jazz Charton, when he said he wanted four children.

“She said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out. She took it, and I have not brought it up once, until just now,” Culkin said.

“I just have this to say to you Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith … let’s get crackin’ on those kids, what do you say?” he concluded.

View image in full screen Kieran Culkin accepts the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for “A Real Pain” onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña won best supporting actress for her work in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez and before beginning her speech she shouted, “Mami! Mami!” and waved to her mother in the crowd, fighting back tears.

“My mom is here; my whole family’s here. I am floored by this honour,” she said.

“Thank you to the Academy, for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, and talking about powerful women. Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest. Thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of Emilia Perez, I’m sharing this award with you,” she said during her acceptance speech.

She added later when addressing her family, “Everything brave, outrageous and good that I’ve ever done throughout my life is because of you.”

Saldaña also beamed when she told the crowd that she is the first American of Dominican origin to win an Oscar.

View image in full screen Zoe Saldana at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This year’s show has an extensive lineup of presenters including Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang, Lily-Rose Depp, Sterling K. Brown, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and Zoe Saldaña.

Emilia Pérez, a narco-musical about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, leads the field of nominations this year with 13 total. The film’s star, Karla Sofía Gascón, made history by becoming the first openly trans actor nominated for an Oscar. But after old offensive tweets by Gascón were uncovered, the actor issued an apology after fallout began.

Other leading films include The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, and Wicked, both earning 10 nominations.

—

(Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.)

—

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

**WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Completed Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

**WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Cinematography

**WINNER: The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

**WINNER: Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

**WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Film Editing

**WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

International Feature Film

**WINNER: I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Girl With The Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, Germany

Flow, Latvia



Animated Feature Film

**WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

**WINNER: In The Shadow Of The Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander To Wonder

Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

**WINNER: I’m Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Music (Original Song)

**WINNER:El Mal, Emilia Pérez

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like A Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late



Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Sound

A Complete Unknown

**WINNER: Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

**WINNER: No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of A Beating Heart

**WINNER: The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

**WINNER: The Substance

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

**WINNER: Wicked

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

**WINNER: Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

**WINNER:Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

—

—With files from The Associated Press