Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Oscars 2025 winners list: Musical movies face off for top honours

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 2, 2025 6:49 pm
6 min read
A tri-split image. On the left is Selena Gomez in 'Emilia Pérez.' In the middle is Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked.' On the right is Timothée Chalamet in 'A Complete Unknown.' View image in full screen
The 2024 Oscar nominations were revealed on Jan. 23, 2025. Pathé, Universal Pictures, Searchlight Pictures
The biggest awards show of the year, the Oscars, is here, honouring the best movies of 2024, hosted by Conan O’Brien live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Last year, it was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie in movie theatres and at the 2024 Academy Awards. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

Like the Grammys and other awards shows this year, the ceremony was transformed by the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pledged to help its members and the broader film community recover.

The academy postponed the announcement of nominations twice but never pushed the March 2 date of the ceremony. Academy leaders have argued the show must go ahead, for their economic impact on Los Angeles and as a symbol of resilience.

The show had a Wicked-ly fun opening, with Ariana Grande singing Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz and Cynthia Erivo sang Home from The Wiz before the duo broke into a duet for Defying Gravity from their film, Wicked.

(L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
(L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Later in the live broadcast, the Oscars launched into a four-part tribute to James Bond, opening with The Substance actor Margaret Qualley and dancers, followed by Blackpink’s LISA singing Live and Let Die, a bedazzled Doja Cat with Diamonds Are Forever and RAYE with Adele’s Skyfall.

Kieran Culkin took home the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in A Real Pain. 

During his speech, Culkin relayed a conversation that he had about a year ago with his wife Jazz Charton, when he said he wanted four children.

“She said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out. She took it, and I have not brought it up once, until just now,” Culkin said.

“I just have this to say to you Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith … let’s get crackin’ on those kids, what do you say?” he concluded.

Kieran Culkin accepts the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for "A Real Pain" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kieran Culkin accepts the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for “A Real Pain” onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña won best supporting actress for her work in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez and before beginning her speech she shouted, “Mami! Mami!” and waved to her mother in the crowd, fighting back tears.

“My mom is here; my whole family’s here. I am floored by this honour,” she said.

“Thank you to the Academy, for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, and talking about powerful women. Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest. Thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of Emilia Perez, I’m sharing this award with you,” she said during her acceptance speech.

She added later when addressing her family, “Everything brave, outrageous and good that I’ve ever done throughout my life is because of you.”

Saldaña also beamed when she told the crowd that she is the first American of Dominican origin to win an Oscar.

Zoe Saldana at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. View image in full screen
Zoe Saldana at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This year’s show has an extensive lineup of presenters including Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang, Lily-Rose Depp, Sterling K. Brown, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and Zoe Saldaña.

Emilia Pérez, a narco-musical about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, leads the field of nominations this year with 13 total. The film’s star, Karla Sofía Gascón, made history by becoming the first openly trans actor nominated for an Oscar. But after old offensive tweets by Gascón were uncovered, the actor issued an apology after fallout began.

Other leading films include The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, and Wicked, both earning 10 nominations.

(Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.)

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora
**WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Completed Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
**WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Cinematography

**WINNER: The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown
**WINNER: Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

**WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Film Editing

**WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

International Feature Film

**WINNER: I’m Still Here, Brazil
The Girl With The Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia

Animated Feature Film

**WINNER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men
**WINNER: In The Shadow Of The Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander To Wonder
Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien
Anuja
**WINNER: I’m Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Music (Original Song)

**WINNER:El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The JourneyThe Six Triple Eight
Like A BirdSing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Sound

A Complete Unknown
**WINNER: Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
**WINNER: No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of A Beating Heart
**WINNER: The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
**WINNER: The Substance
Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
**WINNER: Wicked

Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
**WINNER: Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
**WINNER:Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked

With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

