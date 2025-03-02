Menu

Edmontonians struggle to continue winter sports during warm weather

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 2, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians struggle to continue winter sports during warm weather'
Edmontonians struggle to continue winter sports during warm weather
The warmer than usual weather is a reprieve for some Edmontonians. For others, it's a challenge to keep the winter magic alive. The swing in temperatures is a double-edged sword that Edmontonians say is a nuisance. Kabi Moulitharan explains.
The warmer-than-usual conditions are a reprieve for some Edmontonians, but for others, it’s difficult to keep the winter magic alive.

As the snow doesn’t make for great golfing conditions, the Cattail Crossing Golf Club plans for winter sports to keep the business bustling.

“We are always excited to have activities lined up in the wintertime when this place is a little bit lonely,” the golf club’s special events director Brandy Cox said.

However, their fourth annual Blades of Steel Pond Hockey tournament has been cancelled due to the above-zero temperatures the city has been dealing with for more than a week.

“It comes down to ice safety. Yeah, it’s not going to be safe,” Cox said.

The balmy weather melted the ice away for the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup championships, being held at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park over the weekend.

Around 75 athletes are competing from 16 different countries.

Some activities, including Friday’s speed climbing competition, were modified by using a plywood surface.

“We’re still going to be here, still having fun with people. The activities might be a little bit different,” organizer Adam Luciuk said.

Watch the story above to find out how Edmontonians are making the most of the warm weather. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

