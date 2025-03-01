SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Blue Jays tie Braves 1-1 in spring training action

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2025 3:56 pm
1 min read
NORTH PORT – The Toronto Blue Jays played to a 1-1 tie against the Atlanta Braves in spring training action on Saturday.

Rainer Nunez drove in the Ione run for Toronto. Nunez grounded out to third baseman Austin Riley but Michael Stefanic managed to score on the play in the fifth inning.

Luke Williams homered in the seventh inning to knot the score for Atlanta.

Starter Jacob Barnes surrendered one walk and had zero strikeouts in one inning of work for the Jays.

Dylan Lee gave up two hits but had two strikeouts in two innings starting on the mound for the Braves.

Toronto hosts Philadelphia in Dunedin, Fla., on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

