Crime

Saskatoon murder victim’s family still waiting for answers 1 month after his death

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 3:31 pm
Alfred Okyere was 23-years-old when he passed away. View image in full screen
Alfred Okyere was 23-years-old when he passed away. Courtesy Alexander Osei-Owusu
As the court proceedings continue for the man accused in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2025, the family of the victim is still waiting for answers on his death.

Fifty-three-year-old Troy Leclair is facing charges of first-degree murder, following the death of 23-year-old Alfred Okyere on Jan. 21, 2025.

In provincial court Friday, the defence told the judge they received disclosure documents this week and need time to review. As a result, the court case has been adjourned until March 24th.

Augustine Farley, Okyere’s brother-in-law, said they still don’t know the details of his death as the police investigation continues.

“That’s why we are concerned about the delays because we want to know what happened. Those witnesses are not talking to us, and then the prosecutor is not getting to us, ” said Farley.

“We are going to get everything at the court session.”

Marvin Ankrah, a family friend, said it’s disappointing how long the court process takes.

“We thought everything, you know, would be fast-tracked for us to at least start a process. As they say, justice delayed is justice denied.”

Alfred Okyere homicide court case adjourned, leaving family frustrated
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

