Fire

Possible explosion, fire rocks Langley neighbourhood, nearby homes evacuated

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 2:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Massive fire breaks out in residential neighbourhood in Langley'
Massive fire breaks out in residential neighbourhood in Langley
Video shows flames at a home near 196th street and 73rd Avenue. RCMP received reports of a possible explosion at around 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.
A possible explosion and fire at a home in Langley has forced residents from nearby homes and the closure of surrounding streets.

Langley RCMP said that they received a report at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Friday about a home in the 7300-block of 196 Street.

Homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

Two people have been taken to the hospital via air ambulance in critical condition.

“Four ambulances with primary care paramedics, one ambulance with advanced care paramedics, two advanced care paramedic responder units and one paramedic supervisor responded to the scene, Rachelle Bown, public information officer with the BC Emergency Health Services said in a statement.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported by ground ambulance to Routley Park, where they met two air ambulance helicopters. The two patients were transported to hospital via air ambulance in critical condition under the care of critical care paramedics.”

Possible explosion, fire rocks Langley neighbourhood, nearby homes evacuated - image View image in full screen
Global News
First responders from Langley Fire, Emergency Health Services and Langley RCMP are on the scene.

The investigation into this incident is in its infancy and we are working closely with the Township of Langley Fire Department to determine the cause of this fire, Sgt. Zynal Sharoom with Langley RCMP said.

Police closed 196 Street between 72 and 74 Avenues, along with several side streets.

Motorists and road users are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Langley RCMP and quote file 2025-6044.

