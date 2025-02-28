Possible explosion, fire rocks Langley neighbourhood, nearby homes evacuated

Send this page to someone via email

A possible explosion and fire at a home in Langley has forced residents from nearby homes and the closure of surrounding streets.

Langley RCMP said that they received a report at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Friday about a home in the 7300-block of 196 Street.

Homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

Two people have been taken to the hospital via air ambulance in critical condition.

“Four ambulances with primary care paramedics, one ambulance with advanced care paramedics, two advanced care paramedic responder units and one paramedic supervisor responded to the scene, Rachelle Bown, public information officer with the BC Emergency Health Services said in a statement.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported by ground ambulance to Routley Park, where they met two air ambulance helicopters. The two patients were transported to hospital via air ambulance in critical condition under the care of critical care paramedics.”

First responders from Langley Fire, Emergency Health Services and Langley RCMP are on the scene.

The investigation into this incident is in its infancy and we are working closely with the Township of Langley Fire Department to determine the cause of this fire, Sgt. Zynal Sharoom with Langley RCMP said.

Police closed 196 Street between 72 and 74 Avenues, along with several side streets.

Motorists and road users are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Langley RCMP and quote file 2025-6044.