Canada

‘Disgusting disaster’: Wedding party falls violently ill at Mexico resort

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 2:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Disgusting disaster’: Wedding party falls violently ill at Mexico resort '
WATCH: What was supposed to be a wedding in paradise turned into a total disaster for a group of Montrealers in Mexico. Dozens of people became violently ill at an all-inclusive near Playa Del Carmen and say their calls for help were brushed aside by resort staff. Then they found out hundreds of people from around the world had gone through the same thing. Dan Spector has the disastrous story.
What was supposed to be a wedding in paradise turned into a total disaster for a group of Quebecers in Mexico.

Dozens of people became violently ill at an all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen and say their calls for help were brushed aside by resort staff.

“Supposed to be one of the best moments of my life,” the groom, Steve Pontarelli, told Global News. “And it turned out to be a nightmare.”

Pontarelli and his wife spent a year planning their destination wedding at the Sandos Playacar all-inclusive resort in Mexico. But not long after they exchanged vows, the disaster began.

“People were running off because they were throwing up in the bushes. They were running to their rooms to go to the bathroom. It was out of control.”

Ponterelli told Global News in an interview that about 80 of his wedding guests were afflicted by persistent vomiting and diarrhea.

Trending Now

Among them was Cynthia Leger, who was just a few weeks pregnant. She says she was among several people who had the running water in their rooms cut off at the peak of their illness.

Then, they found out hundreds of others had gone through the same thing at the same hotel.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

