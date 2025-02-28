‘Disgusting disaster’: Wedding party falls violently ill at Mexico resort 

Send this page to someone via email

What was supposed to be a wedding in paradise turned into a total disaster for a group of Quebecers in Mexico.

Dozens of people became violently ill at an all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen and say their calls for help were brushed aside by resort staff.

“Supposed to be one of the best moments of my life,” the groom, Steve Pontarelli, told Global News. “And it turned out to be a nightmare.”

Pontarelli and his wife spent a year planning their destination wedding at the Sandos Playacar all-inclusive resort in Mexico. But not long after they exchanged vows, the disaster began.

“People were running off because they were throwing up in the bushes. They were running to their rooms to go to the bathroom. It was out of control.”

Ponterelli told Global News in an interview that about 80 of his wedding guests were afflicted by persistent vomiting and diarrhea.

Among them was Cynthia Leger, who was just a few weeks pregnant. She says she was among several people who had the running water in their rooms cut off at the peak of their illness.

Then, they found out hundreds of others had gone through the same thing at the same hotel.

