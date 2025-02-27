Avalanche Canada issues warning for most of B.C., Alberta mountains

Send this page to someone via email

The prospect of “dangerous and destructive” avalanches in the British Columbia and Alberta mountain backcountry this weekend has spurred a special public warning.

Avalanche Canada says the warning is in effect from Thursday through Monday, covering most of the provinces’ forecast regions.

“After a season of relatively stable avalanche conditions, we are entering a period of dramatic change and it is important to adapt mindsets to reflect this,” Avalanche Canada said.

1:40 Atmospheric rivers raise avalanche danger

“Avalanche problems of this nature can be difficult to predict and there may be limited clues about deeper snowpack instabilities, but avalanches triggered on these layers are likely to be dangerous and destructive.”

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said very dry conditions in January and early February helped form weak layers in the upper snowpack.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The layers, found at a depth of 30 and 100 centimetres, are made of a variety of surfaces including hoar, faceted snow and crusts.

They’re now covered by a “considerable slab of snow” with a high avalanche risk.

0:38 Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Golden

Avalanche Canada is urging all backcountry users to stick to “conservative terrain.”

It’s also urging people to choose slopes less than 30 degrees steep in open areas, to avoid sun-exposed slopes and to move one at a time through avalanche terrain.

Anyone heading into the backcountry should also check current avalanche conditions, be properly trained in avalanche safety, and be equipped with all proper rescue gear including a transceiver, probe and shovel.